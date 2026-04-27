NASCAR Cup Series: Hocevar Wins Title With Spire Motorsports At Talladega Superspeedway
Carson Hocevar ensured the Talladega Superspeedway fans who witnessed his first NASCAR Cup Series win would remember it. After outdueling Chris Buescher with a last-lap pass Sunday, Hocevar celebrated with one of NASCAR’s most unconventional victory laps. While sitting on the windowsill of his No. 77 Chevrolet to salute the crowd with fist pumps and waves, the lanky Hocevar managed to keep his left hand on the wheel while driving down the frontstretch. He steered the car nose-first into the outside wall to perform a burnout before climbing onto the roof.
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