India Issues Fresh Advisory Urging Citizens to Avoid Iran, Leave Country Amid Security Concerns

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Published at:

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has asked nationals to remain in contact with embassy officials, register with the mission and avoid approaching international borders without prior guidance

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Summary of this article

  • India has advised its citizens not to travel to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave at the earliest using available commercial transport services.

  • The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions.

  • Authorities stressed precautionary measures and the importance of departing while commercial travel options remain available.

India has issued a fresh travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice and advising those currently in the country to leave at the earliest opportunity using available commercial transport services.

The advisory, issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing security concerns.

In its latest communication, the embassy urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain in close contact with mission officials and coordinate any travel or departure plans through authorised channels. Citizens were also cautioned against independently approaching international land borders without prior consultation with the embassy, given the evolving security situation.

The advisory stated on X, “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran,"

The latest warning comes after multiple advisories issued by the country in recent months as the security situation in West Asia has remained precarious.

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By Outlook News Desk

The Embassy of India has urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to register with the mission to ensure timely communication and facilitate assistance if needed. Officials said the embassy is closely tracking developments and remains available to provide guidance, emergency support and information on safe travel options.

For those unable to depart immediately, the government has recommended several precautionary measures, including limiting movement to essential travel only, avoiding public gatherings and crowded locations, remaining vigilant and maintaining regular contact with embassy officials.

The advisory highlights India's ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare of its citizens abroad amid an increasingly uncertain regional environment. While no formal evacuation operation has been announced, authorities have emphasised the importance of leaving the country while commercial transport options remain available.

(NDTV reported)

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