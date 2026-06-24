India Advises Indian Nationals Against Non-Essential Travel To Iran

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Outlook News Desk
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Indian nationals currently in Iran and those travelling for unavoidable reasons have been advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and stay updated through credible sources.

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Summary of this article

  • India has revised its travel advisory for Iran, asking citizens to continue avoiding all non-essential travel.

  • The warning comes despite noting recent improvements in the country’s overall security situation.

  • The advisory follows an earlier warning issued during the conflict, when India had urged its citizens to avoid movement within Iran without coordination with the Embassy in Tehran.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a revised travel advisory urging Indian nationals to continue avoiding non-essential travel to Iran despite signs of improvement in the country’s security situation.

In the advisory dated June 24, 2026, the embassy said it had been “closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran” and noted “recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation”.

However, it said Indian nationals should “continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice”.

The embassy also advised Indian citizens currently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel there for unavoidable functional reasons, to “exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness”.

It further urged citizens to “closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and to comply with all instructions issued by the local authorities”.

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The advisory additionally called on “all Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran” to register their particulars with the Embassy of India in Tehran “at the earliest opportunity”.

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The mission also advised Indian nationals to regularly monitor its official website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories that may be issued.

The embassy shared emergency helpline numbers and an email contact for Indian citizens requiring assistance.

Earlier, on April 7, 2026, amid the rapidly changing security situation in Iran, the Indian Embassy had advised Indian nationals in the country to remain at their current locations, shelter in place, and avoid unnecessary movement. The mission had said any travel within Iran or towards border crossings should only be undertaken in close coordination with the Embassy in Tehran and after receiving its explicit guidance.

The revised advisory comes after weeks of heightened tensions and conflict involving Iran that prompted multiple countries, including India, to issue travel warnings and evacuation guidance for their citizens.

While New Delhi has now acknowledged signs of improvement in the overall situation, it continues to advise against non-essential travel to Iran and has asked citizens in the country to remain cautious.

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