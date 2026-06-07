FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands Defender Jurrien Timber Ruled Out Due To Persistent Groin Injury

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Associated Press
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Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 due to a persistent groin injury and will be replaced in the Dutch squad by Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida

FIFA World Cup 2026 Netherlands Defender Jurrien Timber Ruled Out Groin Injury
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup due to an ongoing groin injury

  • Manager Ronald Koeman has called up Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida from the standby list to replace him

  • The Netherlands team will depart their New York pre-camp for their base in Kansas City following their final warm-up match against Uzbekistan

Dutch defender Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the World Cup on Monday because of a groin issue that had limited the 24-year-old Arsenal standout since mid-March.

Timber managed to play 55 minutes for Arsenal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain just over a week ago. But the highly-ranked Dutch team nevertheless decided that he would not be fit enough for the rigors of the World Cup.

He was ruled out just as the Netherlands was preparing for its final warm-up match against Uzbekistan on Monday in New York.

"The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner,” the Dutch team announced in a statement. “In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team’s pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan.”

Timber will be replaced by Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who had been on manager Ronald Koeman's stand-by list.

The Dutch team will head to base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, after the match in New York. Its World Cup opener is June 14 against Japan in Dallas, followed by matches against Sweden on June 20 in Houston and Tunisia on June 25 in Kansas City.

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Netherlands Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

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