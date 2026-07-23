Barcelona Transfers: Karim Adeyemi Signs For Catalans From Borussia Dortmund Until 2031

A Associated Press Published at: 23 July 2026 6:00 pm

The speedy Adeyemi can operate as a striker or winger. He played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and has made 11 appearances for Germany

A Associated Press Published at: 23 July 2026 6:00 pm

Karim Adeyemi playing for Dortmund against Leverkusen Photo: File

Summary of this article German winger Karim Adeyemi has signed for Barca from Borussia Dortmund

The German had an inconsistent last season with Dortmund

Adeyemi becomes Barca's second signing of ‌the transfer window after the arrival of ​Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United Spanish champions Barcelona signed forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract on Thursday, as it rebuilds the attack following the departure of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona announced the signing on its website and said Adeyemi was being “reunited” with coach Hansi Flick, who handed him his Germany debut. The speedy Adeyemi can operate as a striker or winger. He played four seasons in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and has made 11 appearances for Germany. He had an inconsistent past season with Dortmund, and was visibly unhappy after being substituted during a match. The 37-year-old Lewandowski joined Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire after scoring 120 goals in four seasons with Barca, which previously signed England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

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