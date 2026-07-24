Australia Football Star Cristian Volpato Allegedly Tests Positive For Cocaine

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 5:51 pm

They said the the 22-year-old Volpato, who switched allegiances from Italy to Australia before the World Cup, was allegedly clocked at 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) over the designated speed limit when police stopped him on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge early Friday morning

A Associated Press Published at: 24 July 2026 5:51 pm

Australia's Cristian Volpato (20)reacts after the World Cup Group D soccer match between Paraguay and Australia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard

Summary of this article Socceroos star Cristian Volpato has reportedly tested positive for cocaine

The AUS footballer was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result

Volpato made three appearances for the Socceroos at the World Cup Cristian Volpato, who represented Australia at the World Cup , has allegedly tested positive for cocaine and also for speeding, New South Wales state police said Friday. They said the the 22-year-old Volpato, who switched allegiances from Italy to Australia before the World Cup, was allegedly clocked at 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) over the designated speed limit when police stopped him on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge early Friday morning. He was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result for cocaine, police said in a statement on Friday. Volpato made three appearances for the Socceroos at the World Cup.

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