Several Indians Killed In Road Accident In Dubai: Officials

Several Indian nationals were killed in a major road accident involving multiple vehicles in Dubai.
The crash resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with rescue teams rushing to the scene.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai is in touch with local authorities and providing all possible support, including help with medical treatment and repatriation of bodies
Several Indian nationals lost their lives in a serious road accident in Dubai, according to officials.
The accident occurred on a busy highway when multiple vehicles collided, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Emergency services reached the spot quickly and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has been actively coordinating with UAE authorities. Officials confirmed that they are providing all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased and injured Indians, including documentation support and arrangements for repatriation of bodies.
The consulate has urged the Indian community in the UAE to exercise caution while driving and strictly follow traffic rules. Further details regarding the exact number of casualties and the cause of the accident are still awaited as the investigation is underway.
This tragic incident has deeply saddened the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE. The Indian Embassy and Consulate are monitoring the situation closely.