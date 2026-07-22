Both Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM As Opposition Protests In Parliament, Delhi Police Tighten Security Amid CJP Agitation

Delhi Police tightened multi-layered security across Lutyens' Delhi ahead of CJP and Youth Congress protests during Parliament's Monsoon Session.
Opposition MPs staged a black-clad protest over police action on students, disrupting proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM as Opposition demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over student protests.
On day three of Monsoon session leaders of several Opposition parties, dressed in black, staged a protest on the Parliament premises to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.
Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI that all Opposition MPs were wearing black as a mark of "protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest."
The Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against protesting students.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the protest.
Earlier in the day, floor leaders of several parties of the Opposition INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi and leaders of various Opposition parties attended the meeting.
The protests disrupted proceedings in Parliament, with both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid continued Opposition protests over police action against students.
Amid the disruptions, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha that the government was ready to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue.
"I am ready to discuss the issues on which you have given notice. You will be given the full time for as long as you wish to discuss. But if you do not want to run the House, then the House cannot run like this," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.
MPs of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties participated in the protest, raising slogans against the government.
Delhi On Alert Ahead Of Protests
Tight security arrangements were put in place across Lutyens' Delhi on Wednesday as the Delhi Police prepared for separate protests by the CJP and the Youth Congress during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
According to official sources, a multi-layered security arrangement was put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.
Additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at key intersections and vulnerable points, while anti-riot units, quick reaction teams and reserve forces remained on standby.
Barricades were erected at strategic locations, and surveillance through CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems was intensified, officials said.
Traffic restrictions were likely around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg and adjoining roads depending on the movement of protesters. Traffic police were to regulate vehicular movement and diversions could be put in place to minimise inconvenience to commuters.
Security was also stepped up around important government buildings, Parliament and other vital installations in the Lutyens' Delhi area. Police teams conducted intensive vehicle checks and frisking at strategic points, while security at Metro stations and public places was enhanced.
Officials said adequate arrangements had been made to deal with any situation arising out of the protests and appealed to organisers and participants to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.