'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut reacted to the CJP Parliament protest, saying people cannot 'arm-twist' the government into deciding whom to sack and whom to retain.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut on CJP protest Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised Opposition disruptions outside Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session in New Delhi.

  • Ranaut asserted that the democratically elected government has the sovereign right to function without facing "arm-twisting" pressure tactics from the Opposition.

  • The actor-turned-politician stated that the primary purpose of the parliamentary session is constructive debate and holding the government accountable.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut targeted opposition disruptions on Monday, July 20, 2026. Ranaut, 39, addressing the media outside the Parliament, said that a democratically elected administration holds the absolute authority to run its affairs free from any "arm-twisting" tactics.

The comments came on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Ranaut said that the core objective of the legislative body is constructive debate and accountability, rather than obstruction and chaos.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. - Money Sharma
CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Not Detained Or Arrested, Says Spokesperson

By Saher Hiba Khan

No government arm-twisting

Ranaut made it clear that the ruling party would not bow to pressure tactics concerning the dismissal or retention of ministers and officials.

"Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right," Ranaut said.

Related Content
Monsoon Session - PTI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media outside Parliament House on the opening day of the monsoon session, in New Delhi, India. - Photo: AP/Sanjeev Rastogi
Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali Angmo - | PTI: @GitanjaliAngmo/X via Photo
The government will focus on passing key bills, including women’s reservation, delimitation and taxation-related legislation. - PTI

Ranaut directed her criticism at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for their demand for the removal of the Education Minister.

"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

She said that those attempting to dictate internal decisions must seek a public mandate first.

"It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she added.

Prakash Raj on why he joined CJP protest - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj On Why He Joined CJP Protest: 'I'm Not Doing It For The Country; I'm Doing It For Myself'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Reportedly, at least 10,000 protestors gathered for a protest march announced by the Cockroach Janta Party to the Parliament on Monday, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the leak of the NEET UG paper early in May.

Sonam Wangchuk, who also joined the hunger strike, was forcibly taken to a hospital on the 20th day of the Jantar Mantar protest.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories