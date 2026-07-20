'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised Opposition disruptions outside Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session in New Delhi.
Ranaut asserted that the democratically elected government has the sovereign right to function without facing "arm-twisting" pressure tactics from the Opposition.
The actor-turned-politician stated that the primary purpose of the parliamentary session is constructive debate and holding the government accountable.
Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut targeted opposition disruptions on Monday, July 20, 2026. Ranaut, 39, addressing the media outside the Parliament, said that a democratically elected administration holds the absolute authority to run its affairs free from any "arm-twisting" tactics.
The comments came on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. Ranaut said that the core objective of the legislative body is constructive debate and accountability, rather than obstruction and chaos.
No government arm-twisting
Ranaut made it clear that the ruling party would not bow to pressure tactics concerning the dismissal or retention of ministers and officials.
"Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right," Ranaut said.
Ranaut directed her criticism at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for their demand for the removal of the Education Minister.
"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.
She said that those attempting to dictate internal decisions must seek a public mandate first.
"It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she added.
Reportedly, at least 10,000 protestors gathered for a protest march announced by the Cockroach Janta Party to the Parliament on Monday, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.
The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the leak of the NEET UG paper early in May.
Sonam Wangchuk, who also joined the hunger strike, was forcibly taken to a hospital on the 20th day of the Jantar Mantar protest.