Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay's Final Film Smashes Pre-Sales Ahead Of It's Grand Release

Jana Nayagan advance booking crossed Rs 21 crore worldwide before theatrical release.
Vijay's farewell film sold over 3.57 lakh tickets across India already.
Trade expects Jana Nayagan to target a Rs 100 crore opening worldwide.
Jana Nayagan has received an extraordinary response in advance bookings, underlining the enormous anticipation surrounding what has been billed as Vijay's final film before his full-time political career. The H. Vinoth directorial has registered impressive ticket sales in both domestic and overseas markets, with fans eager to witness the superstar's farewell on the big screen. The emotional significance attached to the film has only strengthened its early box office momentum.
Jana Nayagan's advance booking is off to a flying start
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 9.58 crore in advance bookings across India, with 3,57,022 tickets sold before release. Overseas, the film has also generated exceptional interest, collecting an estimated Rs 11–12 crore in advance sales. Combined worldwide pre-sales have already crossed Rs 21 crore, placing the film among the strongest pre-release performers of the year.
Trade observers believe the early figures reflect Vijay's enduring box office pull and the emotional value attached to his reported final appearance as a leading man.
Vijay's farewell film carries huge expectations
For months, fans have referred to Jana Nayagan as Vijay's "One Last Time" and "One Last Dance", celebrating what is expected to be his final outing before concentrating entirely on politics. The film also attracted attention after facing certification delays and online leaks during production.
Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
With advance bookings already posting remarkable numbers, expectations are rising that the film could deliver one of the biggest openings of Vijay's career. Industry estimates suggest the opening day collection could comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide if the current booking trend continues.