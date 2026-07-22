4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Nepal, No Damage Reported

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Tremors felt in Bajhang, Bajura and Darchula districts, no casualties or damage reported so far

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Earthquake File Photo

A moderate earthquake of 4.2-magnitude hit western Nepal early morning on Wednesday, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake that hit at 4.40 am (local time) was located around Kotdewal of Bajhang district in Sudurpaschim Province, around 900 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Bajura and Darchula districts. However, so far there are no reports about any damage caused by the tremor.

Last week, a moderate earthquake of 5 magnitude had hit Rukum East district of Lumbini province in western Nepal.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

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