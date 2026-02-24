Senior Nationals Kabaddi Championship 2026 Set For Feb 24-27 With PKL Stars In Action

31 teams and nearly 400 players, including PKL stars, will compete in the 72nd Senior Men's Nationals Kabaddi Championship at Sama Indoor Complex from February 24-27

72nd Senior Nationals mens kabaddi championship 2026 dates venue update
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers in Chennai. | Photo: Pro Kabaddi
  • 31 teams from across India to participate in 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship from February 24-27

  • PKL Season 12 standouts including Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal, Bharat Hooda and Ashu Malik headline the players

  • Defending champions Services aim to retain crown against contenders Railways, Haryana and Maharashtra

As many as 31 teams from across the country with around 400 players will be competing when the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship is held at the Sama Indoor Complex here from February 24 to 27.

Organised under the aegis of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the tournament will feature a mix of seasoned veterans as well as rising stars.

Players who performed exceptionally in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 will also be seen in action.

Among the standout names to watch are the top three raiders from PKL Season 12 – Ayan Lohchab (Haryana), Devank Dalal and Bharat Hooda (Services).

Ashu Malik, who led Dabang Delhi to a title-winning campaign last season, will represent Railways, while Arjun Deshwal will once again shoulder leadership duties as he leads Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament will also put spotlight on emerging talents such as Deepak Sankar (Tamil Nadu), who recorded 64 tackle points for the Bengaluru Bulls and was named the New Young Player of the Season in PKL 12.

Maharashtra will be represented by Puneri Paltan raider Aditya Shinde, who accumulated 159 raid points, including five super raids.

Haryana defender Nitesh Kumar, another breakout performer with 65 tackle points and five High 5s, will also be part of the championship, along with promising players Anil (Himachal Pradesh) and Uday Parte (Madhya Pradesh).

Defending champions Services, boasting a star-studded lineup including Devank Dalal, Naveen Kumar, Bharat Hooda, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya, will enter the tournament aiming to retain their title.

Railways, Haryana and Maharashtra, backed by equally formidable squads, are expected to present strong challenges, setting the stage for a fiercely contested championship.

The tournament will also serve as a vital platform for elite and emerging players, with consistent performances often paving the way for selection into national camps, the Indian team and professional leagues.

