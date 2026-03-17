Viswanathan Anand Says R Praggnanandhaa May Have Slowed Down Ahead Of FIDE Candidates

Viswanathan Anand comments on R Praggnanandhaa’s form before the FIDE Candidates Tournament, saying the young Indian grandmaster may have slowed down but will be mentally ready

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Viswanathan Anand Says R Praggnanandhaa May Have Slowed Down Ahead Of FIDE Candidates
R Praggnanandhaa making his move against Daniil Dubov in round four, game two of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Panaji. Photo: Eteri Kublashvili/FIDE
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Summary of this article

  • Viswanathan Anand said R Praggnanandhaa may have slowed down before the FIDE Candidates Tournament

  • Anand believes the youngster will be mentally ready for the challenge

  • The tournament winner will earn a shot at the World Chess Championship

Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand has said that young Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa "may have slowed down a bit" in the lead-up to the FIDE Candidates tournament but will be mentally tuned for the challenge.

Eight leading players in the Open category will vie for top honours when the Candidates tournament begins in Cyprus on March 28, with the winner earning the right to challenge reigning world champion D. Gukesh for the world title later this year.

Anand, who is also the vice-president of FIDE, indicated that Praggnanandhaa -- the only Indian in the men's section -- will face stiff competition from the likes of Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, adding that predicting the eventual winner would be difficult.

Asked who his personal favourite was, Anand said that several players intrigued him.

"He's (Praggnanandhaa) experienced, but at the same time he looks very motivated. He has slowed down a little bit in the last few months, but maybe mentally he is already peaking and getting ready for the Candidates," Anand said on FIDE's YouTube channel.

He felt that one among the likes of Caruana, Nakamura and Anish Giri had a strong chance of winning the Candidates and earning the right to challenge Gukesh.

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"I think Fabi (Fabiano), Hikaru (Nakamura), Anish (Giri)... you know this is got to be their time, so they will have that feeling going into it that this is a chance to grab... and a lot of wildcards. But I can't for the life of me get around to predicting someone," said Anand, the five-time former world champion.

Cyprus as the venue has been in the news due to its proximity to the evolving Gulf conflict. Three Indian players are set to compete in the women's section of the FIDE Women's Candidates tournament to challenge reigning champion Ju Wenjun for the world crown.

Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy is reportedly considering withdrawing from the event due to security concerns arising due to the Gulf conflict.

In the context of the competition, Anand said FIDE always tries to find the best possible venues for its marquee events, adding that Cyprus would provide an amazing backdrop for such a high-level tournament.

"FIDE tries to first find a good high-quality venue (and) I think we've succeeded in that. Cyprus will be a very good venue and I think the location is going to be amazing and we try to keep the players informed.

"It's just a tournament in the end, once you're told when to go, where to go you block that in your head... I think everything's been setted four months in advance and looking forward to it," said Anand.

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