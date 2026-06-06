Husband Cannot Evade Duty Towards Child Citing Unemployment: Delhi Court

In an order dated June 2, the court said, "It is for the respondent/husband to manage his expenses and merely giving the excuse that he is jobless or that he has other responsibilities... does not absolve him from maintaining his legally wedded wife and the minor son." The court held that the husband, described as an able-bodied person, was capable of paying maintenance and directed him to pay Rs 6,000 per month towards the upkeep of the child till he attains maturity.