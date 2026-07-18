World Watching Democracy Being Broken by Force: Aaditya on Action Against Wangchuk

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday criticised the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site in Delhi, saying that the world is watching democracy being broken by force in the country, where even peaceful protests are no longer tolerated.
Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the day as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.
Thackeray, in a post on X, said, "What a shame! The world watches democracy in India being broken by force, shamelessly." "Even peaceful protests for students against an incompetent minister are not tolerated anymore," he wrote.
Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Their health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks.