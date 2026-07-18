Doctors Assault Case: Bombay HC Stays Bail Granted To Shiv Sena Corporator

Bombay High Court stayed bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in the doctors assault case and directed him to surrender by July 19 evening.
The bench took suo motu cognisance and criticised the magistrate court for ignoring the gravity of the crime and the accused’s criminal antecedents.
Mhatre and his associates allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses at a civic hospital in Dombivli after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.
The Bombay High Court on Saturday intervened in the doctors assault case, staying the bail granted by a lower court to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and directing him to surrender before the police by Sunday evening (July 19, 2026).
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting the seriousness of the incident. The court expressed strong displeasure over the manner in which the magistrate court had handled the case, observing that it took the grave issue very lightly and failed to consider the accused’s criminal antecedents while granting bail.
The incident took place on the night of July 6 at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli, Thane district. According to the police complaint, corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates allegedly assaulted two doctors and nurses after a family was advised to shift their newborn to another facility for better medical care. The assault sparked widespread outrage among the medical fraternity, with doctors across Maharashtra demanding strict action against those involved in violence at hospitals.
Following the incident, Mhatre and his associates were arrested. However, a lower court later granted him bail, a decision that drew sharp criticism from the medical community and the public. Taking note of the reports, the Bombay High Court decided to intervene and stayed the bail order.
The High Court’s decision has been welcomed by various medical associations. Dr. Sushil Sable, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said the court’s intervention sends a strong message that attacks on doctors will not be tolerated. “Healthcare workers risk their lives every day to serve patients. Such assaults are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly,” he said.
Legal experts view the High Court’s suo motu action as significant, especially in cases involving attacks on medical professionals who are often at the forefront during emergencies. The court is likely to hear the matter further next week to examine all aspects of the case in detail.
The Shiv Sena party has not issued any official statement on the High Court’s order so far. Meanwhile, the Thane Police have been asked to ensure Mhatre’s surrender and produce him before the court as directed.