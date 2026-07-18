Doctors Assault Case: Bombay HC Stays Bail Granted To Shiv Sena Corporator

The incident took place on the night of July 6 at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli, Thane district. According to the police complaint, corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates allegedly assaulted two doctors and nurses after a family was advised to shift their newborn to another facility for better medical care. The assault sparked widespread outrage among the medical fraternity, with doctors across Maharashtra demanding strict action against those involved in violence at hospitals.