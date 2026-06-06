Sanctions Threat to India Would 'Boomerang' Under PM Modi's Leadership: Putin

Asked about the possibility of India facing US sanctions if it were to acquire Russian defence systems such as the Su-57 aircraft or the S-500 air defence platform, Putin said, “India is a sovereign country, and it is free to choose those products that they consider to be most up to date and most applicable for them and obviously offering the best price. No matter what people say, India has always been acting in this manner." “India is always guided by its national interests,” he added.