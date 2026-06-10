World Leaders Greet Modi on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called the achievement a “historic milestone that reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of India have placed in Prime Minister Modi.” “India’s remarkable economic, social, and political progress during his tenure stands as a testament to his leadership,” Solih posted on social media. “Maldives–India relations have also flourished and strengthened significantly under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. It is my sincere hope that the close bonds of friendship between our two countries continue to grow in the years ahead,” he added.