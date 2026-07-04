Israel Rejects NYT Report Alleging Plot To Kill Iranian Negotiators During US-Iran Talks

The New York Times also reported that said Ali Larijani and Kamal Kharazi, whom it described as Iranian officials involved in negotiations with the United States, were among those killed in Israeli air strikes during the conflict. It further cited a Wall Street Journal report that said Araghchi and Ghalibaf had been placed on an Israeli target list before being temporarily removed as negotiations progressed. The New York Times added that a US official and a Middle East official said US officials later learned that at least Ghalibaf remained on an Israeli targeting list and urged Israel not to proceed.