Israel Rejects NYT Report Alleging Plot To Kill Iranian Negotiators During US-Iran Talks

Israel has dismissed a New York Times report alleging it planned to target two senior Iranian negotiators.
The New York Times said US officials feared such a move could derail ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.
Israel's Prime Minister's Office called the report "fake news" and "a complete fabrication of reality".
Israel has rejected a New York Times report that cited current and former US officials as saying it believed Israel might have been plotting to assassinate two senior Iranian negotiators during sensitive peace talks earlier this year, dismissing the report as "fake news" and "a complete fabrication of reality".
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, reported by the Times of Israel: "As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news. A complete fabrication of reality."
The New York Times, citing current and former US officials, reported that American officials feared Israel might target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during ceasefire negotiations that began in April. According to the report, US officials believed any such assassination attempt could derail the negotiations and reignite the conflict, leading them to ask officials in other countries across the region to warn Tehran of the perceived threat. Israel has publicly denied the allegation.
The NYT reported that concerns among American officials over the safety of the two Iranian officials intensified after negotiations gathered pace following the 8 April ceasefire. While US officials acknowledged that Araghchi and Ghalibaf, as senior Iranian government figures, could have been regarded as legitimate military targets during the height of the conflict, they believed any attempt to kill them once diplomacy was under way would almost certainly bring the talks to an end.
According to the report, the Trump administration's concerns reflected differences that had emerged between Washington and Israel over the next phase of the conflict. The Times said the United States was seeking to preserve negotiations with Tehran after the ceasefire, while, according to the report, Israeli officials remained sceptical of the diplomatic process.
The New York Times also reported that said Ali Larijani and Kamal Kharazi, whom it described as Iranian officials involved in negotiations with the United States, were among those killed in Israeli air strikes during the conflict. It further cited a Wall Street Journal report that said Araghchi and Ghalibaf had been placed on an Israeli target list before being temporarily removed as negotiations progressed. The New York Times added that a US official and a Middle East official said US officials later learned that at least Ghalibaf remained on an Israeli targeting list and urged Israel not to proceed.
According to The NYT, Iranian officials adopted additional security measures during the negotiations. It reported that Tehran sought assurances through Pakistani and Qatari intermediaries that Israel would not target members of its delegation. It reported that Pakistani fighter jets escorted the Iranian delegation's aircraft during an April visit to Islamabad, while Iranian officials later claimed intelligence indicated Israel intended to attack Ghalibaf's aircraft on its return journey, forcing an emergency landing before the delegation completed its journey to Tehran by road.
(With inputs from The New York Times and The Times of Israel)