Trump Claims Massive US Munitions Stockpiles, Warns Officials Over Leaks

CNN reported that the US military had used a significant portion of its interceptors for key missile defence systems since the start of the war, with senior commanders warning that some Pentagon stockpiles had fallen to concerning levels. According to the report, the US military has depleted nearly 80 per cent of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile inventory compared with pre-war levels and has used around half of its Patriot interceptors during the conflict, citing two sources familiar with the latest inventory assessments.