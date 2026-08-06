Elon Musk Slams Zohran Mamdani's City-Owned Grocery Store Proposal

He noted that the cost of groceries has become one of the defining challenges of the affordability crisis. He had also announced that first grocery store will open by the end of 2027 at Hunts Point in the Bronx, a neighborhood where 77% of households struggle to afford basic necessities. All five stores — one per borough — will be open by the end of the Mayor’s first term, including La Marqueta in East Harlem. Grocery costs have risen 33% in the US since 2019, he noted.