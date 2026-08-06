Rahul Gandhi Prayagraj Event Permission Cancelled: Congress Demands New Venue

Chaudhary said the permission granted to the Congress was conditional upon approval from the district magistrate. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was scheduled to interact with students on alleged paper leaks and other matters affecting students at the gathering. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai visited Prayagraj to review preparations for the event. Rai asserted that Gandhi will come to Prayagraj on August 8 and interact with students despite the KP Trust revoking permission for the venue.