WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Where Pakistan Stand After Beating West Indies In 2nd Test

Pakistan remained eighth after beating West Indies, improving to 22.22 PCT in the WTC 2025-27 standings
Australia continue to lead the World Test Championship table with 87.50 PCT
Pakistan's upcoming three-Test series against England could prove crucial in the race for the WTC final
Pakistan's eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second Test at Queen's Park Oval has breathed fresh life into their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign.
After losing the series opener by 90 runs, Babar Azam and Co. responded in style, levelling the two-match series 1-1 and collecting 12 crucial WTC points in the process. The win also ended Pakistan's eight-match losing streak in away Tests and marked their first overseas Test victory in three years.
Abdullah Shafique starred with an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan posted 387 in reply to West Indies' 344, taking a 43-run first-innings lead. Sajid Khan then spun the visitors to victory with a 10-wicket match haul before Pakistan comfortably chased down 75 to complete the comeback. The result has slightly improved Pakistan's standing in the WTC race, although they still have significant ground to make up.
Pakistan Stay Eighth as WTC Race Intensifies
While Pakistan earned valuable points, the victory was not enough to lift them above England in the standings. They remain eighth with 16 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 22.22, but they have narrowed the gap ahead of their upcoming three-Test tour of England.
Australia continue to dominate the table with an impressive 87.50 PCT, having won seven of their eight Tests in the current cycle. South Africa occupy second place with a 75.00 PCT, while New Zealand are close behind on 72.22. Bangladesh's strong start keeps them fourth, followed by India and Sri Lanka in fifth and sixth respectively.
England remain seventh despite losing eight of their 13 Tests, while West Indies slipped to the bottom after failing to wrap up the series at home. Although the Caribbean side have accumulated more points than Pakistan, they trail because the World Test Championship standings are decided by Points Percentage (PCT) rather than total points earned.
Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PTS
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|30
|20.83
With three away Tests against England next on the schedule, Pakistan now have an opportunity to continue their climb up the WTC standings. England, currently just one place above them, will also be desperate for points, making the upcoming series crucial for both teams' hopes of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship Final.
Australia, meanwhile, remain firmly in control of the table, but with plenty of Tests still to be played, the race for the top two spots is far from settled.