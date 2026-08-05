India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's Virtual Media Event

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the Indian government has no involvement in or endorsement of Sheikh Hasina's virtual media interaction.
The virtual event at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi marks two years since Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government.
Bangladesh's administration, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has raised concerns over Sheikh Hasina conducting political activities from Indian soil.
India has distanced itself from 78-year-old former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual media interaction in New Delhi today, asserting its non-involvement. The event at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Central Delhi marks two years since Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024, following her government's collapse amid massive student-led protests. Hasina has recently given individual interviews, including one to news agency AFP.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday distanced the government from the event. "The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it, neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.
Diplomatic Friction and Extradition
Dhaka has raised concerns about Hasina's activities from Indian soil. Humaiun Kabir, foreign affairs adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam warned that such public political activities could undermine bilateral ties. A Dhaka tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia in November 2025 for alleged "crimes against humanity" over the 2024 crackdown, prompting extradition requests to India.
Relations between the two countries experienced a major downturn after an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power. However, the two sides initiated efforts to stabilise relations. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India at Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's February 17 inauguration, following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide victory in parliamentary polls that barred the Awami League. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also visited India in April.
Dhaka Restricts Media Broadcasts
The Bangladeshi government has requested domestic media to refrain from broadcasting Hasina's statements. This request follows legal provisions cited by the International Crimes Tribunal and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). These bodies instructed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the ICT Division and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to prevent the broadcasts.
"In the interest of overall national security, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has also cited specific legal provisions requesting mass media outlets to refrain from broadcasting the statements..." the ministry stated in a release reported by news agencies.
Return Plans and Reactions
Hasina plans to return to Dhaka by the end of this year. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Shakib Al Hasan are likely to speak at the conference. Exiled author Taslima Nasreen, visiting Kolkata 19 years after being forced to leave, advocated for Hasina's return and the lifting of the ban on the Awami League while addressing a gathering at Begum Rokeya's grave in Panihati.
Former diplomat Veena Sikri told ANI, "First of all, I think the question of political speeches is a completely wrong characterisation because she is not making a political speech. She has said she wants to go back to her country...tomorrow, she is expected to address the conference on the details of her wanting to go back."