Centre Tells Supreme Court It Is Weighing JEE-Like Two-Stage Computer-Based NEET-UG Exam

The Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court outlining a potential shift of NEET-UG to a two-stage, computer-based testing format.
A high-powered task force chaired by Nandan Nilekani is actively reviewing the structural reforms, security, and infrastructure requirements.
The proposed transition follows widespread allegations of question paper leaks in the traditional pen-and-paper medical entrance examination.
The Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court outlining a potential transition of the NEET-UG to a computer-based, two-stage examination format. The submission indicates that India's largest medical entrance test is undergoing a major structural review. No final decision has been implemented yet.
The apex court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on August 6 seeking comprehensive reforms within the National Testing Agency. These pleas follow widespread allegations regarding question paper leaks earlier this year.
The government informed the court that stakeholders are actively reviewing whether to replace the single-stage model with a multi-tier system similar to JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Authorities are also evaluating a complete shift from the current pen-and-paper mode.
Nilekani Panel Review
The final reform roadmap depends on recommendations from a high-powered task force chaired by Nandan Nilekani. The government stated that the panel brings together specialists from technology, space, intelligence, academia and public administration. They are tasked with assessing technology, examination security, infrastructure, accessibility, equity and academic considerations before any new model is adopted.
Seven of the eight major entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency have already migrated to computer-based testing with multi-session, multi-day schedules. These computer-based assessments include JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, UGC-NET and CSIR-NET.
NEET-UG remains the sole primary entrance test that authorities still conduct using a traditional pen-and-paper format.
Navigating Unique Challenges
Implementing digital and multi-stage formats presents distinct administrative hurdles. NEET-UG operates on a massive scale, with over 22 lakh registered candidates annually. The demographic pool includes a majority of rural students and a highly significant proportion of women.
The test acts as the single gateway for admissions into multiple medical undergraduate courses. Candidates rely on it for placement in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, veterinary science and nursing programmes.
Any structural modifications demand formal regulatory compliance. The Centre clarified that changes necessitate mandatory consultations with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
The Union government assured the Supreme Court that students will receive adequate advance notice before authorities deploy any new examination model. This buffer period aims to guarantee a smooth transition without placing candidates at a disadvantage.