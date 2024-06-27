Amid NEET, NET Row - A Look At How The National Testing Agency Operates

Outlook Web Desk
As the exam row continues and arrests are being made for the paper leaks, here is a look at how NTA functions.
The National Testing Agency was set up in 2017 under the Ministry of Education (formerly known as the Ministry of Human Resource Development". Vineet Joshi was appointed as the first Director General of the NTA. The most recent DG is Pradeep Kharola who was recently appointed after the removal of Subodh Kumar Singh.
Before the creation of NTA, the exams like NEET, JEE Main and other entrance exams were conducted by the respective organisation such as UGC, JNU, CBSE and others.
NTA conducts a wide range of exams such as - JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, CMAT, GPAT, and other entrance exams for DU, JNU, IIFT, ICAR and more.
As per its website, the main goal of the National Testing Agency is "to make sure the tests are fair and transparent for all students."
Following the cancellation of the UGC NET Exam and the row regarding NEET UG paper leaks and result, the National Testing Agency has been surrounded by controversy.
The NTA exam controversy started with the NEET UG 2024 Exam and later expanded to UGC NET and CSIR NET exams as well. The UGC-NET Exam was cancelled by the Education Ministry a day after it was conducted and the CSIR-NET Exam has been postponed by NTA "until further notice".
While the NTA does not conduct the NEET PG exam, the government has decided to postpone the postgraduate qualification test until further notice amid the NTA controversy.