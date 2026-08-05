14 Killed As Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv Region, Warehouses Damaged In Overnight Attack

Russian overnight strikes on the Kyiv region killed 14 people, injured dozens and damaged warehouses.
Rescue operations continued as emergency crews searched for people feared trapped under the rubble.
Ukraine renewed its push for Patriot interceptor missiles as Russia intensified attacks on Kyiv.
Russian strikes on the Kyiv region overnight killed 14 people, damaged warehouses and left dozens injured, with rescue teams continuing search operations amid fears that more people could still be trapped under the rubble, according to Reuters.
The attack, which began shortly after midnight, came as Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks. According to Reuters, air raid alerts remained in place for more than an hour across the capital of around three million people, while Ukrainian authorities said seven sites were hit and emergency crews continued rescue efforts.
Emergency service officials said on Telegram that the overnight strikes killed 14 people, injured 27 and damaged warehouses. Kyiv's military administration said seven sites across the capital were hit in the assault.
"There may still be people under the rubble," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram after rescuers pulled two people from the ruins of a warehouse near the city centre that was destroyed in the attack.
"Search and rescue operations are proceeding."
Klitschko said an ambulance driver was among those injured, with four people remaining in critical condition. He said the strikes set off fires in warehouses and storage areas, while initial reports that a 20-storey apartment building was on fire later proved inaccurate. A large fire also broke out on the outskirts of the city, and debris from a fallen missile landed beside a residential building.
The Kyiv military administration also said the attack caused an ammonia leak that emergency crews were working to contain, Reuters reported.
On Wednesday, Russia's defence ministry said it had struck logistics hubs and supply centres in Kyiv and surrounding areas, alleging they were being used for military purposes.
According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched four Zircon missiles, 24 Iskander-M 400 missiles and 115 drones overnight. Ukrainian air defences destroyed or suppressed 98 drones but did not intercept any of the missiles.
Ukraine has been seeking additional PAC-3 interceptor missiles from the United States. The PAC-3 is the latest Patriot interceptor missile and among the few weapons capable of intercepting Russia's ballistic missiles.
Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard explosions across the city as air defence units were deployed to repel the assault, Klitschko said.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, with several strikes reported over the past month.
According to Reuters, the United States is continuing discussions on allowing Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles, despite President Donald Trump expressing doubts about such an arrangement. The report cited four sources familiar with the talks.
In Russia, Ukraine struck a logistics hub belonging to online retailer Wildberries, adding to more than a dozen such facilities it has damaged recently.
Reuters could not independently verify all the reports. Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.