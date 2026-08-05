Centre Deploys National Joint Outbreak Response Team Amid Chandipura Virus Outbreak

The Centre has deployed NJORT to Gujarat and Rajasthan to strengthen the Chandipura virus outbreak response.
Multiple national institutions are investigating the virus's transmission, clinical profile and possible treatment approaches.
Scientists are studying vectors, animal reservoirs and disease spread, while stressing that investigations are still underway.
The Centre has deployed National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat and Rajasthan to strengthen the response to the ongoing Chandipura Virus Disease (CHPV) outbreak, an official statement said on Wednesday. Multiple research institutions intensified scientific probe into the disease's transmission, clinical profile and possible treatment approaches.
Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), coordinated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in close collaboration with State Surveillance Units are surveying the disease. The NCDC Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) has also been activated to support the NJORT.
What Has The Centre Done?
The centre has activated multidisciplinary NJORT, which has experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD). These teams are to supplement the efforts of the two State governments in outbreak investigation, epidemiological assessment, clinical management, laboratory coordination, vector surveillance and implementation of public health measures.
Experts from ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai, ICMR-National Institute of Vector Control Research (ICMR-NIVCR), Puducherry, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, ICMR-National Institute for Pre-Clinical Research (ICMR-NIPCR), Hyderabad, and ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (ICAR-NIVEDI), Bengaluru are working in close coordination with the Gujarat State Health Department to investigate the outbreak.
What Will The Team Do?
The team comrising of specialists in epidemiology, virology, entomology, veterinary sciences and laboratory diagnostics will understand the complete clinical spectrum of Chandipura virus infection and generate evidence for strengthening public health interventions.
A key focus of the investigation is to unravel the virus transmission cycle. While sandflies are the established vectors of Chandipura virus, scientists are also examining whether other arthropods—including mosquitoes, ticks and mites—may have a role in transmission.
Scientists Study Transmission, Animal Reservoirs
Animal surveillance has also been expanded to determine whether the virus is circulating among domestic animals that could potentially act as reservoirs. Blood samples from cattle, buffaloes and goats, along with milk samples, have been collected for testing. Around 70 animal blood samples have been collected so far and are being analysed for Chandipura virus and other relevant pathogens. Authorities have clarified that no conclusions can be drawn until laboratory investigations are completed.
Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that 35 people have tested positive for Chandipura virus out of 184 patients, including suspected cases, who underwent blood tests. Pansheriya told ANI that 22 patients have died so far, while seven others are currently undergoing treatment in ICUs with ventilator and oxygen support under the supervision of super-specialist doctors.
"Today, our team in Gandhinagar is in discussions with doctors at all PHCs, CHCs, and civil hospitals across Gujarat regarding treatment, and we hope that not a single patient will die in the hospital right now. Our team and our doctors are working tirelessly. There is no definitive cure. There is no medicine, and no treatment. Doctors are treating it based on symptoms," he said.