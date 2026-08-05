Centre Deploys National Joint Outbreak Response Team Amid Chandipura Virus Outbreak

Scientists Study Transmission, Animal Reservoirs

Animal surveillance has also been expanded to determine whether the virus is circulating among domestic animals that could potentially act as reservoirs. Blood samples from cattle, buffaloes and goats, along with milk samples, have been collected for testing. Around 70 animal blood samples have been collected so far and are being analysed for Chandipura virus and other relevant pathogens. Authorities have clarified that no conclusions can be drawn until laboratory investigations are completed.