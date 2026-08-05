Jharkhand Student Leader Takes Water After Sonam Wangchuk’s Appeal, Hunger Strike Continues

Devendra Nath Mahto consumed water after Sonam Wangchuk appealed over his health.
Mahto said his indefinite hunger strike would continue until demands are addressed.
Protesters seek exam cancellation, recruitment reforms and an independent investigation into irregularities.
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since July 3 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, consumed water on Wednesday following an appeal from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Mahto has been demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission and other recruitment bodies. His decision to take water came after Wangchuk spoke to him through a video call and expressed concern over his deteriorating health.
However, the 33-year-old student leader clarified that he had not withdrawn his protest and would continue to abstain from food until the Jharkhand government addressed the demands of job aspirants.
Wangchuk Urges Mahto To Protect His Health
During the nearly 10-minute video call, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting students and urged Mahto to consume at least water while continuing his agitation.
Mahto subsequently said that his health had deteriorated and that he agreed to take water following Wangchuk’s request.
“I was not keeping well, but on Sonam Wangchuk ji’s request, I took water. I have pledged that the kind of support you extended to us at Jantar Mantar, we need the same support and presence here as well,” Mahto said.
He made it clear that taking water did not amount to ending the hunger strike.
“I will not consume food until the government fulfils our demands. I have only taken water,” he said.
Mahto also invited Wangchuk to visit Ranchi and said he would end his fast only after meeting the activist personally.
“I will break my hunger strike only when you come to meet us. Sir, I request you to come here. We have great respect for you,” Mahto told Wangchuk during the call.
Job Aspirants Intensify Protest In Ranchi
Mahto is among six protesters who have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi as the agitation over alleged recruitment examination irregularities intensifies ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, beginning Thursday.
Two groups of job aspirants have been protesting for the past 10 days. Their demands include the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and JSSC, and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities.
The protesters have sought either a Central Bureau of Investigation probe or an inquiry by a panel comprising retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.
“Our five friends, including two women, began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night to press for our demands,” Jivan Kumar, spokesperson for the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, said.
Kumar added that the organisation’s core committee would soon meet to decide whether to hold a ‘Tiranga March’ in support of the protesting students.
Sabita Kumari, one of those participating in the hunger strike, said the protesters had been “forced” to take the extreme step because the state government had failed to respond adequately to their concerns, India Today reported.
Hemant Soren Says Government Examining Demands
Responding to the agitation, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday that his government was examining the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and would announce a decision at an appropriate time.
“With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren told reporters.
The Jharkhand Police’s Crime Investigation Department has so far arrested 14 people in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations.
Amid the growing protests, the JPSC also postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, which had been scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.
CJP Extends Support To Jharkhand Students
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has also extended support to the protesting students in Jharkhand.
Speaking at the organisation’s strategy meeting in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Dipke said the youth-led platform had no immediate plans to contest elections. Instead, he said, it would work as a pressure group to amplify issues concerning young people across the country.
“We are not thinking about starting a political party. It seems the media is more interested in that,” said Dipke, who emerged as a prominent face of the student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The CJP had earlier announced plans to undertake a nationwide outreach campaign and indicated that it would support student-led movements, including the continuing agitation over recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.