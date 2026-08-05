Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Home Secretary Govind Mohan Get One-Year Extensions

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan received a one-year service extension beyond August 2026.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan will continue in office until August 2027.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both extensions on Wednesday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday extended the tenures of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year each.
According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on August 5, Somanathan’s service as Cabinet Secretary has been extended for a further year beyond August 30, 2026. The decision means he will continue in the post until August 30, 2027.
A separate order said Mohan’s tenure as Home Secretary had been extended beyond August 22, 2026, until August 22, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
His extension has been granted by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.
Who Is TV Somanathan?
Somanathan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge as Cabinet Secretary on August 30, 2024, succeeding Rajiv Gauba. The Cabinet Secretary is the country’s senior-most civil servant and also serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Civil Services Board.
Before his appointment, Somanathan served as Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Expenditure. He has also held senior positions in the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Tamil Nadu government.
He served at the World Bank and was the founding managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation. Somanathan holds a doctorate in economics and is also a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary.
Who Is Govind Mohan?
Mohan is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre and has served as Union Home Secretary since August 23, 2024.
Before assuming the post, he served as Union Culture Secretary from October 2021 to August 2024. He had earlier held the positions of additional secretary and joint secretary in the Home Ministry.
Mohan has also worked in the Department of Economic Affairs, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Indian Embassy in Washington. He holds a BTech in electrical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad.