Gold Coins, Rings, Silk Sarees Takes Centre Stage At Tamil Nadu's Rs 1,372-Crore Welfare Push

Tamil Nadu’s maiden TVK Budget prioritises welfare despite nearly Rs 11 lakh crore debt.
Gold assistance, education, healthcare and social welfare receive major allocations.
Policing, road safety, electric buses and metro expansion also feature prominently.
Tamil Nadu’s new government has placed direct welfare and human-capital investment at the centre of its maiden Budget, despite acknowledging an outstanding debt burden of nearly Rs 11 lakh crore and growing pressure on the State’s revenues.
Presenting the TVK government’s 2026-27 Revised Budget Estimates on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said tighter administration, technology-led governance and improved revenue collection would help generate the fiscal space needed to expand welfare, education, healthcare and infrastructure.
Several of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s election promises found a place in the Budget, including gold assistance for eligible brides and newborn children. However, Wilson also used his speech to underline the fiscal challenges created by rising interest payments, committed expenditure and weak revenue mobilisation.
Gold Takes Centre Stage In Welfare Push
Among the Budget’s most prominent announcements was the Annan Seer Thittam, under which every eligible bride will receive an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree as “Annan’s Seer”. The government has allocated Rs 812 crore for the programme.
Under the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, every child born in a government hospital will receive a one-gram gold ring. The scheme has been allocated Rs 560 crore.
Together, the two gold-linked welfare initiatives account for an allocation of Rs 1,372 crore, Indian Express reported.
The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department received an overall allocation of Rs 9,818 crore.
New Homes, New Centres And Wider Social Support
The Budget announced integrated homes for senior citizens across Tamil Nadu. In the first phase, 12 facilities, each capable of housing 40 elderly persons, will be established at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore.
Senior citizen recreation centres equipped with libraries, yoga and meditation facilities and indoor games will also be opened in five districts selected on the basis of their elderly population.
The government will construct 500 new Anganwadi centres with drinking water, toilets, electricity and other basic amenities.
For transgender persons, the government announced skill-development programmes and subsidy-linked bank credit for self-employment. Eligible beneficiaries will receive subsidies of up to Rs 50,000 to start enterprises.
“Aran” shelter homes will be established in five districts for transgender persons facing family or social challenges. Short-stay homes will also be opened in 15 districts for those travelling for education, employment, healthcare or training.
Breakfast, Laptops And AI Enter Classrooms
School education received Rs 44,527 crore, with the government extending the breakfast scheme to middle-school students.
The Budget allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the Vetri Laptop Scheme and proposed the modernisation of more than 3,700 government schools.
A school sanitation programme will be introduced to improve hygiene and maintenance across campuses. The government also announced residential schools for disadvantaged students, curriculum reforms and an expansion of artificial intelligence education.
Skill-development initiatives will provide industry-aligned training to 12 lakh college students and one lakh unemployed youth.
In the first phase, internships will be offered to 20,000 young people. Eligible graduates and vocationally qualified trainees will receive monthly stipends.
Healthcare Moves Beyond Hospitals
The government announced Thai Care maternity support centres, mobile treatment units for senior citizens and an expansion of telemedicine services.
The Budget also proposed new cancer-care hubs and higher allocations for essential medicines.
The focus, according to the government, is on extending healthcare access beyond major hospitals and improving services for pregnant women, elderly people and patients in areas with limited specialist care.
Rs 16,000-Crore Bet On Better Governance
The Budget referred to the State government’s White Paper, which found that Tamil Nadu’s debt had doubled over five years to around Rs 10 lakh crore. The revised estimates place outstanding debt at nearly Rs 10.99 lakh crore.
Wilson said restrictive tender practices had been discontinued to increase competition in public procurement. Planning approvals have been delegated to reduce discretion, while faceless systems have been introduced for GST registration and assessment.
Digital surveillance has also been strengthened in the mining sector, while an additional privilege fee has been imposed on liquor manufacturers.
The Finance Minister said these measures could generate nearly Rs 16,000 crore in additional revenue. This includes up to Rs 1,000 crore annually through the liquor levy and approximately Rs 15,000 crore from improvements in tax, registration and mining administration.
Wilson also highlighted the Revenue Augmentation Committee headed by former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. The committee has been tasked with identifying sustainable sources of tax and non-tax income and strengthening Tamil Nadu’s fiscal autonomy.
Singapenn For Safety, STING Against Drugs
The Home, Prohibition and Excise Department received Rs 17,290 crore.
A Singapenn Special Task Force will be created to strengthen the safety of women and children. The government has allocated Rs 354 crore for infrastructure, dedicated personnel, equipment, training and operational requirements.
The force will focus on women-centric policing, emergency response and crime prevention under what the government described as a “zero-tolerance” policy towards crimes against women and children.
The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit, which previously operated within Greater Chennai Police, will be expanded across Tamil Nadu and renamed the Special Task Force for Interdiction of Narcotics and Gangs, or STING.
The government will establish 65 STING units, including one in each of the 37 districts and 28 in urban areas.
The units will investigate drug trafficking, conduct financial probes and initiate legal action, including the freezing of assets linked to narcotics offences.
A Rs 70-crore Rehabilitation Fund has also been announced for de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes.
For police welfare, Rs 431 crore has been earmarked to construct residential quarters for 5,000 police families.
Potholes Meet Technology Under Namma Salai
The government announced the Safe Roads Mission and the “Namma Salai” mobile application to improve road maintenance and reduce accidents.
Members of the public will be able to photograph potholes and other road defects and upload them through the application, enabling authorities to carry out repairs.
The mission will also focus on safer road design, construction and maintenance. Artificial intelligence will be used for speed and traffic enforcement, while dedicated road patrols and stronger trauma-care centres are also planned.
The Budget allocated Rs 330 crore for road safety. Of this, Rs 200 crore will be provided under the Chief Minister’s Accident Relief Fund Scheme and Rs 130 crore through the Road Safety Fund.
Highways Get Rs 21,524-Crore Push
The Highways and Minor Ports Department received Rs 21,524 crore.
Of this, Rs 9,300 crore has been set aside under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme.
The funds will be used to widen State highways into four-lane roads, construct bypasses and bridges, build pedestrian overbridges and improve riding quality.
Selected panchayat and panchayat union roads will also be upgraded into other district roads.
Acknowledging that several stretches had deteriorated because of inadequate maintenance, the government allocated Rs 250 crore for repairs through performance-based maintenance contracts.
Electric Buses To Expand Chennai’s Fleet
The Transport Department received Rs 13,561 crore, with the government placing emphasis on electric public transport and support for State Transport Undertakings.
The Budget announced the induction of 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses in Chennai under the Gross Cost Contract model.
A further Rs 500 crore has been allocated to upgrade electric vehicle infrastructure at bus depots, including charging stations and related facilities.
State Transport Undertakings will receive Rs 7,675 crore in operational subsidies, Rs 2,650 crore as viability gap funding and Rs 1,005 crore as equity capital assistance.
Three Metro Corridors Await Centre’s Approval
Tamil Nadu has submitted proposals to the Centre for three Chennai Metro extensions: Airport-Kilambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.
Wilson said the State government would take all necessary steps to secure the Union government’s approval for the projects.
The Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram corridor is planned as the first stage of the proposed metro extension towards Parandur.
The Airport-Kilambakkam route is expected to improve connectivity to Chennai’s southern suburbs and the Kilambakkam bus terminus, while the Koyambedu-Pattabiram corridor will serve the city’s western areas.
The 14.6-km Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani stretch, the first operational section of the 118.1-km Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, is expected to be inaugurated soon.
Folk Artistes Get 100 Days Of Support
The Budget allocated Rs 23 crore for the preservation and promotion of Tamil Nadu’s traditional folk arts.
Financial assistance will be provided to 200 selected folk-art groups to support 100 days of performances annually.
Wilson said the initiative was aimed at protecting the State’s cultural traditions while creating more opportunities and a regular source of income for folk artistes.