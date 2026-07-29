Why Kerala And Tamil Nadu Are Locked In A Neyyar Water Dispute

How An Informal Water-Sharing Arrangement Worked

The Neyyar irrigation project began in 1951 when the region was still part of the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin State. Following the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, the project evolved into a joint venture between Kerala and the then Madras State, now Tamil Nadu. The Neyyar dam was commissioned in 1959, while the Left Bank Canal was designed to carry water into Tamil Nadu's Vilavancode region.