Kerala CM to Hold Talks with Trade Unions on Labour Codes Implementation

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday indicated that his government was considering implementing the Centre's Labour Codes in the state and said discussions would be held with all trade unions on the matter.
Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the Labour Codes had already been implemented in all other states and Kerala was the only one where it was yet to be enforced.
"It is easy to say that the Labour Codes will not be implemented. But if it is not implemented, there will be no labour law in force in the state to protect workers," he said.
The chief minister said the Labour Codes was a law passed by Parliament and the present situation was that the earlier labour laws were no longer in force across the country.
"We are in a state of uncertainty in this sector. We will discuss with all trade unions how this issue can be resolved and how the anti-labour aspects of the new Labour Codes can be addressed," he said.
Satheesan said the government was primarily concerned about how workers could be protected in the absence of any existing labour law.
He said there was no objection to every provision in the new Labour Codes, but only to three or four specific aspects.
Recalling the Congress party's stand, Satheesan said it had strongly opposed the new Labour Codes in Parliament.