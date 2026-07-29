In Photos: Farmers Rally In Bhopal Over Moong MSP, Demand Higher Procurement Prices

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Farmers gathered in Bhopal to protest over the procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), demanding better prices and timely government procurement. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, rallies, interactions with security personnel, and the voices of cultivators seeking relief amid concerns over falling returns.
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