In Photos: Farmers Rally In Bhopal Over Moong MSP, Demand Higher Procurement Prices

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Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) breach police barricades during their Kisan Kranti Padyatra march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, on the outskirts of Bhopal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI