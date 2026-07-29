In Photos: Farmers Rally In Bhopal Over Moong MSP, Demand Higher Procurement Prices

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Farmers gathered in Bhopal to protest over the procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), demanding better prices and timely government procurement. This photo gallery captures the demonstrations, rallies, interactions with security personnel, and the voices of cultivators seeking relief amid concerns over falling returns.

MP farmers protest on moong MSP in Bhopal
Farmers climb atop a bus as they stage a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Madhya Pradesh kisan andolan
Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha stage a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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MSP price for moong 2026
Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha hold placards as they stage a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bhopal kisan protest news
A man roasts potatoes in charcoal as farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha stage a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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100 percent moong procurement demand MP
A road is blocked with buses by the police to stop farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha marching as part of a protest to press for various demands, including 100 per cent moong procurement at MSP, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Farmers march to CM house Bhopal
Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) breach police barricades during their Kisan Kranti Padyatra march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, on the outskirts of Bhopal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Samyukt Kisan Morcha Bhopal protest
Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) during their Kisan Kranti Padyatra march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, on the outskirts of Bhopal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Moong crop procurement MP
Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) breach police barricades during their Kisan Kranti Padyatra march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, on the outskirts of Bhopal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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