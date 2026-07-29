Boxers Jadumani Mandengbam, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas Assure India Medals At CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 July 2026 4:51 pm

Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam has officially secured a medal for the country at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Competing in the men's 55 kg category, the 22-year-old Manipur pugilist stormed into the semifinals with a spectacular 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale. Mandengbam faced a rough start as Mwale landed quick combinations, but he quickly used his tactical superiority and ring discipline to sweep the remaining rounds. The late-night quarterfinal sessions at the Scottish Event Campus featured heavy Indian participation. In the women's division, Preeti Pawar advanced to the 54 kg semifinals with an identical 5-0 victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland. Priya Ghanghas also booked her semifinal spot in the women's 60 kg division by defeating Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell by split decision (4-1). But Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90 kg) and Parveen Hooda (women's 65 kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts.