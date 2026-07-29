Boxers Jadumani Mandengbam, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas Assure India Medals At CWG 2026

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Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam has officially secured a medal for the country at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Competing in the men's 55 kg category, the 22-year-old Manipur pugilist stormed into the semifinals with a spectacular 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale. Mandengbam faced a rough start as Mwale landed quick combinations, but he quickly used his tactical superiority and ring discipline to sweep the remaining rounds. The late-night quarterfinal sessions at the Scottish Event Campus featured heavy Indian participation. In the women's division, Preeti Pawar advanced to the 54 kg semifinals with an identical 5-0 victory over Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland. Priya Ghanghas also booked her semifinal spot in the women's 60 kg division by defeating Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell by split decision (4-1). But Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90 kg) and Parveen Hooda (women's 65 kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts.

India at Glasgow CWG 2026 Boxing highlights
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 54kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Indias Preeti Pawar
India's Preeti Pawar, right, is declared the winner against Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde after their Women's 54kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Preeti won 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals and assure India of a medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 54kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Indias Preeti Pawar
India's Preeti Pawar, blue, and Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in action during the Women's 54kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 54kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Preeti Pawar
India's Preeti Pawar makes her way to the ring ahead of the Women's 54kg quarter-final boxing match against Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens 55kg round of 16 Boxing highlights-Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, right, after defeating Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens 55kg round of 16 Boxing highlights-adumani Singh Mandengbam
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, right, after defeating Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens 55kg round of 16 Boxing highlights-Jadumani Mandengbam
Glasgow: India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, blue, competes against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens 55kg round of 16 Boxing highlights-Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, blue, competes against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 60kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas, left, is declared winner after defeating Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Priya won 4-1 by split decision to advance to the semi-finals, assuring India of a boxing medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 60kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Indias Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas, red, and Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in action during the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 60kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas, red, and Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in action during the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Womens 60kg quarter-final Boxing highlights-
India's Priya Ghanghas, red, and Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in action during the Women's 60kg quarter-final boxing match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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