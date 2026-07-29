Column | Supreme Court's Fair Verdict: SC Protects Individuals Declared Foreigners In Assam

To see why this matters, let us begin with the provision at the centre of it all. Section 9 of the Foreigners Act 1946 does something the law rarely does: it reverses the burden of proof. Ordinarily, the person who alleges a fact must prove it. Here, once a person is suspected of being a foreigner, the onus falls on them to prove that they are not. It is an extraordinary burden, and the tribunals of Assam had come to treat it as something more extraordinary still: a burden that, if the accused failed to appear, discharged itself by default. The reference was made, the person did not come, and the declaration followed. The court has now held that this is improper. A reversed burden still operates according to a process, and that process must be fair.