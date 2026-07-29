Tharaka Balasuriya Interview: How Technology Is Transforming Political Participation

A.

There were both internal and external factors—economic mismanagement, Covid, the foreign-exchange crisis and policy mistakes. Socially, there was growing frustration over inequality, corruption, lack of accountability and the feeling that ordinary people no longer had a meaningful voice.

It was the inability of the political leadership—not only in Sri Lanka, but to varying degrees across South Asia—to keep pace with the aspirations of a new generation. We are trying to govern a digital society with institutions that belong to another era.

The lesson for India is to ensure that institutions evolve as society evolves. Governments and protest movements are not always on opposite sides. Very often, there’s common ground for reforms that strengthen both democracy and stability.