Taipei Open 2026 Live Streaming: Indian Shuttlers, Telecast Info, Venue – All Need To Know About BWF Super 300 Event

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Notable Indian players HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda will spearhead India's challenge at Taipei Open 2026 tournament. Here's the live streaming info, Indian shuttlers who will be in action, telecast details and everything you need to know

HS Prannoy
HS Prannoy has not had the best of 2026 so far. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India's HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda will lead the challenge in the absence of major bigwigs

  • PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will give Taipei Open a miss

  • Tournament to be streamed on BWF TV YouTube channel

The Taipei Open 2026 badminton tournament is set to commence in Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, featuring HS Prannoy and Unnati Hooda as the frontrunners of the Indian team at this BWF Super 300 event.

The Taipei Open 2026 is set to take place from July 28 to August 2. This badminton tournament is scheduled to be held at the Taipei Arena located in Taipei City.

Ranked at 36th and seeded eighth, HS Prannoy leads the men's singles category for India, as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty remain absent.

Despite being an Asian Games bronze medallist, Prannoy has faced challenges during the 2026 BWF season, failing to advance past the second round in any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this year.

In the women's singles event, India will not have the participation of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who is currently on a break following a demanding period that included her victory at the Japan Open and reaching the quarter-finals or better in four out of her last six tournaments.

In her absence, Unnati Hooda will lead India's challenge. The 18-year-old Indian athlete is traveling to Chinese Taipei following five consecutive first-round eliminations, and she will be aiming to regain her peak performance.

Related Content
Unnati Hooda in action. - BAI Media
PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, has shown signs of regaining her old touch. - File
PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. - PTI
PV Sindhu will be seen in action at the China Open 2026 badminton - File

Taipei Open 2026 Tournament: Live Streaming

The badminton matches of the Taipei Open 2026 will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel for India viewers. However, there will be no television broadcast of the tournament in India.

Taipei Open 2026 Tournament: IND Squad

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Saneeth Dayanand; 

Men's doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela-Viswa Tej Gobburu; Qualifiers: Arjun Reddy Pochana-Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu.

Women's singles: Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, Anmol Kharb, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya Hemanth, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj; Qualifiers: Aakarshi Kashyap, Imad Farooqui Samiya.

Women's doublesQualifiers: Aditi Bhatt-Shravani Walekar.

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Rawat-Maneesha K, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Shruti Mishra, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram-Radhika Sharma.

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