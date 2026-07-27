Guru Purnima 2026: What Does Astrology Say About This Auspicious Day?

The Role of Jupiter on Guru Purnima:

Jupiter is regarded as the most benefic planet in Vedic astrology. It governs:

Spiritual knowledge.

Higher education.

Morality and ethics.

Fortune and abundance.

Marriage and family harmony.

Children's wellbeing.

Religious practices.

People experiencing a weak Jupiter in their birth chart often face delays in education, lack of confidence, confusion in life decisions, or obstacles in career growth. Guru Purnima is considered an ideal occasion to pray for Jupiter's blessings and reduce such challenges through sincere devotion and righteous actions.

Astrologers also believe that offering respect to one's teachers and elders on this day naturally strengthens Jupiter's positive influence in the horoscope.