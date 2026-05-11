Shani Jayanti 2026: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Remedies & Astrology Guide

For Hindus, the festival of Shani Jayanti ranks high among the most sacred festivals related to astrology and devotion. Lord Shani, the potent deity linked with fate, justice, karma, and discipline, was born on this day. It is thought that Lord Shani, sometimes called Saturn, pays people a wage according to their actions. Saturn, although feared by many, is actually a teacher who leads people to greater self-awareness, patience, honesty, and spiritual development, according to astrology.
In 2026, Shani Jayanti will be observed with great devotion across India. Devotees will worship Lord Shani to seek protection from hardships, reduce the malefic effects of Saturn, and invite stability and success into life.
Shani Jayanti 2026: Date and Tithi
Shani Jayanti falls on the Amavasya (New Moon) of the Jyeshtha month. According to the Hindu calendar, Shani Jayanti 2026 is expected to be observed on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Important Timings:
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 05:11 A.M, May 16, 2026
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 01:30 A.M, May 17, 2026
(The exact timings may vary according to location and local Panchang.)
Spiritual Significance of Shani Jayanti:
Lord Shani is the son of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhaya. Saturn is the slowest-moving planet in Vedic astrology and is associated with justice, karma, discipline, hard work, suffering, patience and maturity. This day is observed especially by those who are experiencing Shani Mahadasha, Sade Sati or Dhaiya with faith and devotion.
Shani Jayanti is believed to help the following:
Reduce the negative effects of Saturn.
Remove obstacles and delays.
Bring mental peace and stability.
Improve career and financial conditions.
Protect against enemies and hidden problems.
Strengthen spiritual awareness.
Rather than punishment, Saturn’s influence is often viewed as a period of karmic correction and life lessons.
Shani Jayanti 2026 Puja Vidhi:
Devotees perform Shani Puja with sincerity and discipline. The rituals are simple but deeply symbolic.
Step-by-Step Puja Procedure:
1. Early Morning Bath:
Wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Wearing dark blue or black clothes is considered auspicious on this day.
2. Clean the Worship Area:
Place an idol or image of Lord Shani. Some people also worship the Peepal tree, associated with Saturn's energy.
3. Offer Mustard Oil:
Offer mustard oil to Lord Shani, or pour it over a Shani idol made of iron or stone. This is one of the most important rituals.
4. Light a Sesame Oil Lamp:
Light a diya with sesame or mustard oil, believed to remove negativity and karmic burdens.
5. Offer Black Items:
Black sesame seeds
Black cloth
Black gram (urad dal)
Blue flowers
Iron items
6. Chant Mantras:
Recite Shani mantras, such as:
“Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah." or
“Nilanjana Samabhasam Ravi Putram Yamagrajam”
Chanting 108 times is considered highly beneficial.
7. Read Shani Chalisa or Hanuman Chalisa:
Lord Hanuman is believed to reduce the harsh effects of Saturn. Reading the Hanuman Chalisa on this day is highly recommended.
8. Donate to the Needy:
Charity is one of the strongest remedies for Saturn. Feeding the poor, helping labourers, donating black sesame, footwear, or food can bring positive karmic results.
Astrological Significance of Saturn in 2026:
In 2026, Saturn continues to influence collective and personal karma strongly. Saturn represents:
Delayed success
Responsibility
Structure and discipline
Career struggles and achievements
Karmic lessons
Spiritual maturity
People facing professional instability, legal matters, emotional burdens, or financial pressure may feel Saturn’s lessons more deeply during this period.
Zodiac Signs Most Affected by Saturn in 2026:
The effects vary according to individual birth charts, but signs undergoing Sade Sati or Dhaiya may feel a stronger Saturn influence:
Pisces
Aries
Aquarius
Cancer
Scorpio
However, Saturn rewards honest effort and perseverance. Those who remain disciplined often receive long-term success.
Powerful Remedies for Shani Dosha:
1. Worship Lord Hanuman:
Reciting Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays and Saturdays helps reduce fear and negativity related to Saturn.
2. Help the Poor and Elderly:
Saturn favours humility and service. Respecting workers, servants, elderly people, and underprivileged individuals is considered highly effective.
3. Avoid Negative Karma:
Shani is the lord of justice. Avoid dishonesty, cruelty, cheating, and arrogance.
4. Feed Crows or Black Dogs:
Feeding crows, black dogs, or needy animals on Saturdays is a traditional remedy for Saturn.
5. Meditate and Practice Patience:
Saturn teaches endurance and emotional maturity. Meditation and self-discipline help align with Saturn’s positive energy.
Shani Jayanti 2026 is not just a religious observance but a reminder of karma, discipline, patience, and inner transformation. Lord Shani may seem strict, but he intends to guide individuals towards truth, responsibility, and spiritual awakening. Through sincere worship, charity, prayer, and righteous actions, devotees seek blessings for protection, stability, wisdom, and success. This sacred occasion prompts people to reflect on their actions, rectify past mistakes, and move forward with humility and determination. In the end, Saturn rewards those who stay honest, diligent, and spiritually grounded.