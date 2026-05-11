Shani Jayanti 2026: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Remedies & Astrology Guide

Shani Jayanti 2026 Puja Vidhi:

Devotees perform Shani Puja with sincerity and discipline. The rituals are simple but deeply symbolic.

Step-by-Step Puja Procedure:

1. Early Morning Bath:

Wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Wearing dark blue or black clothes is considered auspicious on this day.

2. Clean the Worship Area:

Place an idol or image of Lord Shani. Some people also worship the Peepal tree, associated with Saturn's energy.

3. Offer Mustard Oil:

Offer mustard oil to Lord Shani, or pour it over a Shani idol made of iron or stone. This is one of the most important rituals.

4. Light a Sesame Oil Lamp:

Light a diya with sesame or mustard oil, believed to remove negativity and karmic burdens.

5. Offer Black Items:

Black sesame seeds

Black cloth

Black gram (urad dal)

Blue flowers

Iron items

6. Chant Mantras:

Recite Shani mantras, such as:

“Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah." or

“Nilanjana Samabhasam Ravi Putram Yamagrajam”

Chanting 108 times is considered highly beneficial.

7. Read Shani Chalisa or Hanuman Chalisa:

Lord Hanuman is believed to reduce the harsh effects of Saturn. Reading the Hanuman Chalisa on this day is highly recommended.

8. Donate to the Needy:

Charity is one of the strongest remedies for Saturn. Feeding the poor, helping labourers, donating black sesame, footwear, or food can bring positive karmic results.