Shani Jayanti 2026: Saturn’s Impact On All Zodiac Signs

According to Vedic astrology, Shani Jayanti is a very auspicious day from a spiritual perspective. Saturn, the celestial judge of karma, discipline, justice, and responsibility (also called Shani Dev), was born on this day in ancient times. Many people may already be emotionally drained, mentally drained, or plagued by delays and uncertainties when Shani Jayanti 2026 arrives. Saturn energy, according to astrology, is more concerned with slow growth, self-reflection, and maturity than with rapid achievement. Saturn is dreaded because of the difficulties, limitations, and lessons it brings to life.