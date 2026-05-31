Aquarius June 2026 Horoscope: Career Caution, Academic Progress, Financial Awareness & Health Care

Saturn, the planet that rules your zodiac sign, is in your second house—an unlucky placement that represents the final 2.5 years of Sade Sati's life. The movement of Saturn this month could spell misfortune. Your job, company, profession, or whatever is going through a period of increased pressure. Procrastination is a real possibility. You can end up spending time and energy travelling needlessly if Saturn is in your aspect. Saturn in the twelfth house also indicates a potential for monetary losses. Apprehension may ensue. Financial losses could occur as a result of travelling. Disputes within the family could arise if Saturn is in the second house. So, hold tight this month. Mars, ruler of both the third and tenth houses, is the driving force behind your professional success in the third house. Mars will then take care of all your requirements. Find out what the future holds for your loved ones, career, health, and finances in June 2026 by consulting your horoscope.