Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

This month, think of the systematic planning and determination needed to pursue higher education or a career. Be wise with the money, or there will be financial chaos. Affection grows in love, but with little ante, beware of discord. Be careful with your diet and health; planetary movements may cause stomach issues.
Education:
You are likely to do better in school at the start of this month. But sometimes your hasty decisions or overconfidence may make you feel bad about not being able to do well in school. So, if you want to make progress, you need to either plan or focus hard. As the month goes on, the stars say it will be a good time to do well in school. Learning will be a lot of fun because the planets are in a good position. This time, you might be able to take care of some unfinished business and finish some projects, which will feel good. Planetary aspects will make you smarter, and your mental skills are likely to stay high. This will help you do well on tests given by companies. The way the stars affected the last part of the reading suggests that the bad aspects of the planets will make it harder for you to do well in school. But if you're determined, you might slowly get a handle on things. At the end of this week. Also, your family and teachers will be there for you, giving you the support you need to get through some tough times.
Career, Business & Job:
At the start of this month, you might feel uncertain about your job. Things will get better over time, though. You can expect things to slowly start going your way. If you are in business, you have a good chance to close a big deal. Do not join forces with other businesses or trade groups during the first half of the month. Around the middle of this month, things will be going well at work, and you'll have no trouble sticking to your plans. But if you're doing business with someone else, you might need to keep their secret about your action plan to avoid problems that aren't necessary. You will reach greater heights in your work in the second half. It looks like you are ready to handle a big deal if you are in business. But sometimes there won't be enough help from adults and coworkers. The last few days of the month can be a good time to advance in your job. Your job will go through the roof. There will be some new combinations in business, some new contacts will be beneficial and business will progress. From August 16th, Sun will also come into the 7th house and take the business forward on the path of complete progress, due to which you will get success.
Financial:
When we look at your finances, we can see that this month will be about average for you. Since Rahu is in the second house, it might be hard to save money. It will be easy for you to have money, but you won't know what to do with it or how to spend it. Your money could also be lost in all this chaos. You will have some costs because the sun is in the 6th house and looking at the 12th house. But Mars will be in the 4th house and looking at the 11th house, which will bring you more money and make you happy that your income is higher than your expenses. Your daily income may go up, but the 2nd half of the month and especially the last week will be tough. You will have a lot of crazy expenses during this time, which could mess up your finances. So, think ahead about how you can keep your costs under control so that your finances don't get worse and you can still live a normal life. Now is not a good time to make any new investments, so be careful.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month is going to be very favourable for your love relationship. You will be very close to your lover. There will be an increase in the intimate relationship between both of you. There will be an atmosphere full of romance. But the lord of the 5th house, Mercury, will return to Cancer on August 22 in a retrograde state, which can give you problems. Even the smallest thing can cause a quarrel between you two, so control your speech because speaking too much can harm you, so talk as little as possible and pass the time slowly. Some problems in a married couple’s life can arise. With Mars also having its sight on the 7th house, there can be a situation of quarrel or fight in between, which you will have to resolve in time. With Mercury going into the 6th house on August 22, Venus going into the 8th house on August 25, and Mars going into the 5th house on August 26, you may have to face ups and downs in your married life, so focus on spending this month with caution.
Health:
This month, due to the presence of Rahu, you will have to pay attention to your diet. What kind of food do you eat? When you eat and how many times you eat will also be important. Your careless attitude and indifference towards food or not eating from time to time, can harm you. Stale food can lead to stomach problems and food-related problems, so keep a close eye on your health. Your little precaution can help you maintain good health. With the sun in the 6th house, immunity will increase and diseases will be under control. However, on August 16, the Sun will leave the 6th house and go to the 7th house and on August 22, Mercury will return to the 6th, Venus will go to the 8th on the 25th and Mars will also be in the 5th house from August 26, so these conditions can give you stomach diseases and related problems, so be careful and get treatment at the right time.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11