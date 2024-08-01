Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Career, Business & Job:

At the start of this month, you might feel uncertain about your job. Things will get better over time, though. You can expect things to slowly start going your way. If you are in business, you have a good chance to close a big deal. Do not join forces with other businesses or trade groups during the first half of the month. Around the middle of this month, things will be going well at work, and you'll have no trouble sticking to your plans. But if you're doing business with someone else, you might need to keep their secret about your action plan to avoid problems that aren't necessary. You will reach greater heights in your work in the second half. It looks like you are ready to handle a big deal if you are in business. But sometimes there won't be enough help from adults and coworkers. The last few days of the month can be a good time to advance in your job. Your job will go through the roof. There will be some new combinations in business, some new contacts will be beneficial and business will progress. From August 16th, Sun will also come into the 7th house and take the business forward on the path of complete progress, due to which you will get success.