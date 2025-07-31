Aquarius August 2025 Horoscope: Astrological Overview For This Current Month

Health:

According to the August Monthly Horoscope 2025, the month of August will be generally positive for you in terms of your health. This is the case regardless of circumstances. Although there is a sign of small health difficulties if we look at the transit of the Sun, which is the factor of health, the position of Saturn, which is the lord of your ascendant or zodiac sign, will be favourable to a considerable extent. Because of this, there will not be any significant health issues this month. On the other hand, if a very minor health issue arises, it would not be appropriate to disregard it. Because Saturn, the lord of your ascendant or zodiac sign, is in retrograde this month, in such a circumstance, even a minor lapse in judgment can occasionally give rise to a health problem that lasts for a long period. This means that there does not appear to be any big health issues that are going to arise during this month; nevertheless, there are some little issues that may arise, which you may alleviate by adopting a balanced diet and a balanced lifestyle. On the other hand, if one is careless or eats in an unbalanced manner, one may experience various issues that are associated with the mouth or stomach. It is possible to experience symptoms such as headache, fever, eye discomfort, or even certain issues that are associated with the genital region. Through the implementation of a regimented schedule and the reception of appropriate treatment, you will soon be able to exert control over them.