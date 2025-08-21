Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

Rahane expects Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open in the Asia Cup, with Samson likely to sit out.
He suggested India’s final XI will depend on Dubai’s conditions, naming Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, or Shivam Dube as options.
On Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion, Rahane said selectors must ensure proper communication with the batter.
With Shubman Gill returning to India’s squad for the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup as vice-captain, the discussion has intensified around who should open the innings for the side.
Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane believes Gill is most likely to partner young Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, though he admitted he would personally like to see Sanju Samson retain his place.
“As a team, I think they have a very good problem to solve for the opening pair. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have done really well in that slot. But Shubman is back in the team. I'm sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma,” Rahane said on his YouTube channel on Thursday.
“Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well – very confident guy, very good team man and I feel that is a very important thing. Sanju is a great team man, but that's a very good problem to have for the team management.”
Rahane admitted, however, that Samson might have to make way despite his impressive performances. “My opinion is probably Sanju Samson will sit out. Though, as I said, I would like him to play and see in the playing eleven. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team.”
Team Balance And Conditions In Dubai
Looking beyond the opening combination, Rahane also weighed in on India’s choice for the final spot in the playing XI, stressing that it will depend on conditions in Dubai, where India will face the UAE and Pakistan in the group stage.
“Eleventh player will be depending on the wicket, because we are playing in Dubai, and depending on the wicket and conditions, it will be either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana,” he explained.
“But if India want to go with an extra batter who can bowl, then Shivam Dube is an option, who can give you those 2-3 overs probably. If Hardik Pandya is going to bowl 4 overs, then you don't want to go with an extra batter. Going with extra bowler will really help the Indian team. But that's a good problem to have. Depending on the conditions, they have plenty of options who can fill that slot.”
On Shreyas Iyer’s Omission
Rahane also addressed the debate surrounding Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, empathizing with the middle-order batter’s situation.
“There is lot of talk about Shreyas' omission from the Asia Cup team. I am sure he must be really disappointed considering the IPL he had, which was fantastic and also in 50-over domestic matches he has played, he has done really well in whatever opportunities he has got,” Rahane said.
“I can completely understand from team management’s point of view that they can only pick 15 players and got to see the balance of the team. Only thing I want to see and know that if proper communication from selectors and team management with Shreyas Iyer is there.”
“He is the important member of the team and I am sure in coming years or in the future, he is going to be part of the T20 format as well. So, the communication is the key from the selectors to Shreyas Iyer,” he concluded.