Brendon McCullum Breaks Silence On England Future After Ashes Disaster: ‘Not Really Up To Me, Is It?’

England head coach Brendon McCullum says his future is out of his control following England’s 3-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, insisting he remains motivated despite growing scrutiny and mounting pressure

File photo of England head coach Brendon McCullum. | Photo: File
  • McCullum says decisions over his role rest with ECB, under contract until 2027 ODI World Cup

  • England lost the Ashes 3-0 inside three Tests, extending their winless Test run in Australia to 18 matches

  • McCullum remains positive, saying he is focused on getting the best out of his players

England head coach Brendon McCullum has reiterated his desire to continue in the role but admitted that his future is no longer in his own hands, following England’s disastrous Ashes 2025-26 campaign. McCullum has come under sustained scrutiny after England lost the Ashes 3-0 inside the first three Tests.

Despite the pressure, the former New Zealand captain remains under contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, a deal that also covers the next home Ashes series in 2027.

‘Not Really Up to Me’: McCullum On His England Role

When asked whether he expects to remain in charge for England’s home summer next year, McCullum made it clear that the decision lies elsewhere.

“I don’t know. It's not really up to me, is it?” McCullum told reporters. “I will just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that I haven’t quite got right here and make adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me.”

McCullum Motivated For ‘Pretty Good Gig’ In England

Despite the mounting criticism, McCullum insisted that his enthusiasm for the job remains intact, describing the role in characteristically candid fashion. “It’s a pretty good gig. It's good fun. You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things,” the former New Zealand cricketer said.

“For me, it’s a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them,” he told the English media. “Those other decisions are up to other people. I think we’ve made some progress from when I took over to where we are.”

McCullum was initially appointed as England’s Test head coach before being handed control of the white-ball teams earlier this year.

The defeat in Adelaide also extended England’s winless run in Tests in Australia to 18 matches, with their last series victory Down Under dating back to 2010-11. This only adds to the scale of the challenge facing McCullum and the ECB as questions swirl around England’s red-ball reset.

(With PTI Inputs)

