ECB And The Hundred Franchises Provide Statement On Possibility Of Pakistan Cricketers Being Excluded For Nationality

After reports on the possibility of Pakistan cricketers getting shadow banned by the Indian-owned franchises in the Hundred 2026 surface, ECB and the franchises release joint-statement against such discrimination

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
the-hundred-2026-auction-pakistan-players-omission-controversy ecb franchises joint statement
The Hundred franchises and ECB release joint statement against discrimination of Pakistan cricketers Photo: ECB_cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England and Wales Cricket Board issues statement on possible exclusion of Pakistan cricketers from the Hundred

  • The franchises supported ECB with a joint-statement as well

  • The reaction comes after reports of Pakistan cricketers' possible shadow ban by Indian-owned franchises surface

The England and Wales Cricket Board and franchises of The Hundred have issued a joint statement to assert that players must not be excluded on grounds of nationality amid fears that Pakistani cricketers could be deliberately ignored by at least four Indian-owned teams at next month's auction.

Four out of the eight franchises -- Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR) and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group) -- are linked to team owners in the IPL and according reports in the British media, all of them would avoid Pakistani players.

However, even without any Indian presence among the owners, only two Pakistan players were a part of The Hundred last year and overall just nine have managed to feature in the first five seasons.

The new owners will take charge of the operations from this season onwards.

"The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other – can feel they belong in our sport. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality," asserted the joint statement from the ECB and all eight owners, including the ones with IPL links.

Related Content
Related Content

"As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct.

"All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team," the statement added.

ECB And The Franchise Share Joint-Statement

MI London's Statement

On Monday, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan had expressed his desire to play in The Hundred.

As many as 67 male and female cricketers from Pakistan, including almost the entire men's T20 World Cup squad, have registered for the tournament's auction.

As far as the Indian Premier League is concerned, Pakistani players were barred from the tournament following the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack that was carried out by terrorists from across the border.

No Pakistan cricketer has featured in SA20 since its launch in 2023, with all six teams owned by franchise groups linked to the IPL.

Similarly, in the UAE's ILT20, franchises controlled by the owners of MI London and Southern Brave have not signed a single Pakistan player across four seasons.

England captain Harry Brook had earlier said that it would be a shame if Pakistan cricketers did not take part in the competition and spinner Moeen Ali had warned that such an exclusion could lead to legal action against the owners

Why The Statement?

The reaction of the franchises and the Hundred authorities involving Pakistan players is centered on allegations of a "shadow ban" or "unwritten rule" following the tournament's recent privatization. As of early 2026, four of the eight franchises, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, are now owned or controlled by Indian Premier League (IPL) entities. Reports from the BBC and other major outlets suggest these franchises are looking to not bid for any of the 67 registered Pakistani players in the March 2026 auction to avoid potential political backlash in India.

This has sparked a major controversy regarding the ECB’s commitment to inclusivity, with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling for immediate action to prevent nationality-based discrimination. While the franchises claim their selections are based purely on merit and player availability, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally raised concerns, and the ECB has warned teams that any blanket exclusion based on nationality would violate anti-discrimination policies.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

  2. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Key Battles And Predicted XIs

  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  4. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

  5. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'