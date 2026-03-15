BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Summary of this article
BCCI honour current and ex cricketers for their outstanding achievements at Naman Awards
Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana named Best in 2026
Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny and Mithali Raj conferred with Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Indian Men's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and Women's opening batter Smriti Mandhana were named the Best International Cricketers (across categories) at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 on Sunday, March 15 in New Delhi. The ceremony recognised the outstanding performances of Indian cricketers across the domestic and international arena.
While Shubman Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the 2nd time, Smriti Mandhana, who won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year, received the award for the fifth time. Gill won this award for the first time since 2023.
1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny along with former Indian captains Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate and recognise their outstanding service to Indian cricket. This is also Board of Control for Cricket in India's highest honour.
Shubman Gill enjoyed a stellar 2025 home and abroad to establish himself as one of the team's most dependable batters in the longer formats.
As captain of the Test team during India's tour of England, the 26-year-old led from the front in the 5-match series, finishing as the top run-getter with 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. He also smashed 4 centuries on the way with a top score of 269.
Gill also played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy triumph last year, having entered the tournament as the No.1-ranked ODI batter in the world. He made an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in India's opening match, and finished the tournament with 188 runs.
Mandhana finished 2025 with 1,703 international runs, including 1,362 in ODIs, the most by any woman in a calendar year. In doing so, Mandhana became the first batter in women's ODI history to score 1,000 runs in a single calendar year.
Mandhana also made handsome contributions to India's maiden Women's World Cup title triumph, aggregating 434 runs in nine matches to end as the tournament as India's leading run-scorer and the second-highest overall.
Complete List Of The BCCI Naman Awards 2026
|Award
|Winner
|Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals 2024-25 Women
|Deepti Sharma
|Highest Run-Getter in One Day Internationals 2024-25 Women
|Smriti Mandhana
|Best International Debut in 2024-25 Women
|Shree Charani
|Best International Debut in 2024-25 Men
|Harshit Rana
|Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 Women
|Smriti Mandhana
|Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 Men
|Shubman Gill
|Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
|Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny
|BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women
|Mithali Raj
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Best Woman Cricketer Jr Domestic 2024-25
|Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Best Woman Cricketer Sr Domestic 2024-25 Sr Women One Day
|Shafali Verma (Haryana)
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Run Getter U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
|Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Run Getter U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Pritam Raj (Bihar)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Arkajit Roy (Tripura)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Macneil H N (Karnataka)
|M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)
|Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Wicket-Taker Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
|Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Wicket-Taker Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Suchith J (Nagaland)
|Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Run Getter Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group
|Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)
|Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Run Getter Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
|Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)
|Lala Amarnath Award Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited Overs 2024-25
|Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)
|Lala Amarnath Award Best All-Rounder Ranji Trophy 2024-25
|Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
|Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2024-25
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023-24
|Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha)