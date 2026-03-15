BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

While Shubman Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the 2nd time, Smriti Mandhana, who won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year, received the award for the fifth time. Gill won this award for the first time since 2023

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Check Complete List
Indian men's cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI honour current and ex cricketers for their outstanding achievements at Naman Awards

  • Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana named Best in 2026

  • Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny and Mithali Raj conferred with Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Indian Men's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and Women's opening batter Smriti Mandhana were named the Best International Cricketers (across categories) at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 on Sunday, March 15 in New Delhi. The ceremony recognised the outstanding performances of Indian cricketers across the domestic and international arena.

While Shubman Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the 2nd time, Smriti Mandhana, who won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year, received the award for the fifth time. Gill won this award for the first time since 2023.

1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny along with former Indian captains Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate and recognise their outstanding service to Indian cricket. This is also Board of Control for Cricket in India's highest honour.

Shubman Gill enjoyed a stellar 2025 home and abroad to establish himself as one of the team's most dependable batters in the longer formats.

As captain of the Test team during India's tour of England, the 26-year-old led from the front in the 5-match series, finishing as the top run-getter with 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. He also smashed 4 centuries on the way with a top score of 269.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. - PTI
Naman Awards 2026: BCCI To Felicitate T20 World Cup Winners, 4 Other ICC Title-Holding Indian Teams
Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach ended with a T20 World Cup win in June. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report
India's Smriti Mandhana in action during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana Climbs To Top Spot In ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, Surpasses Laura Wolvaardt
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - AP
BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details
Related Content

Gill also played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy triumph last year, having entered the tournament as the No.1-ranked ODI batter in the world. He made an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in India's opening match, and finished the tournament with 188 runs.

Mandhana finished 2025 with 1,703 international runs, including 1,362 in ODIs, the most by any woman in a calendar year. In doing so, Mandhana became the first batter in women's ODI history to score 1,000 runs in a single calendar year.

Mandhana also made handsome contributions to India's maiden Women's World Cup title triumph, aggregating 434 runs in nine matches to end as the tournament as India's leading run-scorer and the second-highest overall.

Complete List Of The BCCI Naman Awards 2026

AwardWinner
Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals 2024-25 WomenDeepti Sharma
Highest Run-Getter in One Day Internationals 2024-25 WomenSmriti Mandhana
Best International Debut in 2024-25 WomenShree Charani
Best International Debut in 2024-25 MenHarshit Rana
Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 WomenSmriti Mandhana
Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 MenShubman Gill
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement AwardRahul Dravid and Roger Binny
BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for WomenMithali Raj
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Best Woman Cricketer Jr Domestic 2024-25Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Best Woman Cricketer Sr Domestic 2024-25 Sr Women One DayShafali Verma (Haryana)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupYashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupKishan Sarkar (Tripura)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Run Getter U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupShanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy Highest Run Getter U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupPritam Raj (Bihar)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupHemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupArkajit Roy (Tripura)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupNitya J Pandya (Baroda)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupRagavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupVicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupDipjyoti Saikia (Assam)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupMacneil H N (Karnataka)
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy Highest Run Getter U23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupR Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)
Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Wicket-Taker Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupHarsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Wicket-Taker Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupSuchith J (Nagaland)
Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Run Getter Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite GroupY V Rathod (Vidarbha)
Madhavrao Scindia Award Highest Run Getter Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate GroupSnehal Kauthankar (Goa)
Lala Amarnath Award Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited Overs 2024-25Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)
Lala Amarnath Award Best All-Rounder Ranji Trophy 2024-25Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2024-25Mumbai Cricket Association
Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023-24Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

  2. Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Indian Cricketer Enters New Phase In Life - Check High-Profile Names Who Attended Ceremony

  3. Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires: Former Pakistan Captain Wants To Focus On 'Other Roles'

  4. Faf Du Plessis And Lakshmipathy Balaji Present A Tactical Breakdown Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. IPL 2026: Fans React As KKR Troll RCB With ‘49’ Reference In Jersey Reveal Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. SIT Formed To Probe Assassination Attempt On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

  5. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War LIVE Update: Israel Bombs Iran's Isfahan, Trump And Allies Urge To Keep Hormuz Open

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. Trump Urges Naval Coalition As Iran Tightens Control Of Hormuz Strait

  5. Hezbollah Vs Tzahal: The Silent Battlefield Of Southern Lebanon

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'