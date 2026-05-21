GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Breaches 600-Run Mark In The Season With A Brisk 23-Ball Fifty In Ahmedabad

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GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slammed played a blistering 64-run knock off just 37 balls to becomes only the 3rd captain in IPL history to breach the 600-run mark in consecutive seasons

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill fifty
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill slams 23-ball against CSK in GT's last league match of IPL 2026

  • Gill became only the 3rd captain in IPL history to cross the 600-run mark in back-to-back seasons

  • He was eventually dismissed at 64 off 37 balls by Spencer Johnson

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill rose to the occasion in their final league game of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Chennai Super Kings with a blistering 23-ball half-century at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21.

Gill blazed five fours and three sixes during his half-century and made sure that he built a solid base for the remaining batters to capitalize upon. He eventually departed after playing a sensational knock of 64 off 37 balls.

GT have already qualified for the playoffs, but the spot in the top two is still at stake as they are in a direct fight against RCB and SRH for the same. If they win this match, they will finish the group stage with 18 points and will have a very good chance of playing Qualifier 1, unless SRH beat RCB with a high margin in match 67 of IPL 2026 on May 22.

Check out the live score of GT vs CSK match here.

The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (46) has been a revelation in the IPL, with both batters now having 10 century stands between them, equaling the record of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (63) in 17 fewer innings.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill shake hands before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Shubman Gill (right) hits a six during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. - AP/Bikas Das
Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. - AP
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo

Gill has breached the 600-run mark in the IPL for the second consecutive season, making him only the 3rd captain in the league's history to achieve this feat.

It's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are already slim after losing back-to-back vital league matches. The former five-time champions need to win this match at all cost to stay in the hunt, while the odds are stacked heavily against them.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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