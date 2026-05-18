CSK Vs SRH Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 63

Chennai Super Kings look to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive at home, while Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to bounce back from a heavy defeat and solidify their top-four spot

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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CSK vs SRH match facts IPL 2026 all you need to know about Indian Premier League match 63
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday

  • CSK are sixth with 12 points; SRH sit third, only two points ahead

  • Find out the match facts for the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026 fixture

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will continue their fight for an IPL 2026 playoff spot when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 63 of this season’s Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

After losing their first three games, CSK have turned their campaign around despite being stifled by injuries. Although a surprising seven-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended their three-match winning streak, the Super Kings remain in sixth place with 12 points. Two wins in their last two matches will take them to 16 points, enough for a shot at reaching the knockouts.

For SRH, the story is somewhat similar. They are in third place, but only two points above CSK. Pat Cummins’ side suffered a humiliating 82-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last outing, being dismissed for just 86. With two games left to play, the Sunrisers cannot afford any slip-ups if they want to secure their place in the top four.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Pat Cummins (SRH)

  • On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Tanmay Srivastava

  • Third Umpire: Anish Sahasrabudhe

  • Current Standings: CSK – 6th, SRH – 3rd

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CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Dian Forrester, Zakary Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Macneil Noronha.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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